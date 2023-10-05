Flights cancellations loom over ‘deteriorating visibility’

Passengers may experience massive flight disruptions and cancellations across northern states in Nigeria over the next few days following deteriorating visibility observed in the region.…

Passengers may experience massive flight disruptions and cancellations across northern states in Nigeria over the next few days following deteriorating visibility observed in the region.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), had alerted the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility in some northern states as a result of “observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.”

NiMET’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Muntari Ibrahim in a statement said stations in the source region from Chad (Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche and Ndjamena) have been reporting horizontal visibility between 800m and 4000m.

Other sources from Niger that share borders with northern Nigeria (Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, zinder and Birni-n- Konni) have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m since the last 24 hours”.

According to the agency, there are prospects of dust haze (in moderate to poor horizontal visibility) over the northern parts of the country, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours.

NiMet therefore advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere. Individuals with respiratory ailments are advised to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

NiMet also advised airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

With the reduced visibility, airlines might be forced to readjust schedules or outrightly cancel flights over concomitant reduced visibility in airports as they are expected to adhere “to aerodrome operating minima.”

Yesterday, Max Air, one of the airlines with an operational base in the North, alerted passengers of likely flight delays and disruptions due to poor weather conditions expected in certain cities.

