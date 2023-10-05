Flood displaces 563 persons in Adamawa

Flood has displaced 563 persons at Unguwan Tana community in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The affected individuals have sought refuge at…

Flood has displaced 563 persons at Unguwan Tana community in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The affected individuals have sought refuge at the Government Day Secondary School in Limawa-Jimeta, the state capital.

According to Musa Hassan Jada, the principal of the school, seven classrooms have been occupied by some of the displaced individuals.

Adamawa State deputy governor, Kaletapwa George Farauta, visited the affected community to assess the situation and promised government’s intervention to cushion the impact of the flood.

The flood was caused by the overflow of River Benue, which occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area and the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon Republic.

