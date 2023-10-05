✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
UNDP, Swiss govt, others to partner Yobe to resettle community ruined by Boko Haram

The United Nations Development Programme has given assurance to partner the Yobe State government to resettle the Malumdunari community displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.…

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
    By Habibu I. Gimba

The United Nations Development Programme has given assurance to partner the Yobe State government to resettle the Malumdunari community displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mohamed Yahya, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, stated this yesterday while on tour of the ruins of Malumdunari village.

 The resident representative who led a high-powered delegation expressed delight with the willingness of the displaced persons to return to their community.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, in a statement by Mamman Mohammed, his Director Press Affairs, said Malumdunari was the only displaced community yet to resettle after the return of peace and security following the Boko Haram insurgency crisis.

The representative of the Government of Switzerland, Nicolas Mart, said the visit had provided him with the opportunity to see things for himself and assess areas of intervention.

 

