70-year-old LP chieftain beheaded in Abia

The Abia State Police has confirmed the killing of a Campaign Director of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, Zachary Maduka.

The 70-year-old LP chieftain was beheaded on Wednesday. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, stated that investigations were currently ongoing to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

According to reports, the assailants numbering about 10 were armed with pump action guns, cutlasses, and several other weapons.

They shot him dead at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa community, dragged him on the floor before he was finally beheaded and took away his head.

ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, “Mr Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Tragically, they recovered Mr. Maduka’s lifeless body. Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu.”