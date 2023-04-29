Five killed as vehicle conveying students crashes in Bayelsa  

Five persons have lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along Amassoma-Tombia road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Daily Trust gathered…

Five persons have lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along Amassoma-Tombia road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Daily Trust gathered that the accident which occured on Friday evening involved a Mazda car conveying about seven passengers, including some students at the Niger Delta University (NDU) travelling from Amassoma, Southern Ijaw LGA to Yenagoa, the state capital.

The car reportedly had a head-on collision with a black toyota SUV heading for Amassoma.

Four passengers and the driver of the Mazda car were said to have died immediately, while one was rescued alive and taken to the Niger Delta University Teaching hospital in Okolobiri.

The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, but police authorities in Bayelsa State said they are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the road crash, said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching hospital for autopsy.

He said investigation is ongoing to arrest the driver of the SUV car and to ascertain the cause of the fatal car crash.