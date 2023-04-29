CONFIRMED: 2023 Census postponed indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be…

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming Administration.

Daily Trust had earlier reported the postponement of the exercise.

A credible source who spoke with Daily Trust Saturday said the decision was made yesterday after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra.

The source, who did not want his name in print as he was not authorised to speak with the media, said the postponement was made due to the challenges the commission is facing to seamlessly carry out the exercise.

While he did not disclose the challenges to our reporter, the commission had previously suspended the training of adhoc staff who would carry out population count due to finance and logistic issues.

In a statement on Saturday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the President had given approval for the postponement.

“In arriving at the decision to postpone the Census, the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last Census, to collect up-to-date data that will drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.”

“The President noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, conduct of first and second pretests, the recruitment and training of adhoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“He also commended the methodology being put in place by the Commission to conduct accurate and reliable Census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world class Census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses

“The President further directed the Commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.

“The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.”