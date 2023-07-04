Fish out those behind Minna Palace attack, Gov Bago tells Security Operatives

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has condemned the robbery attack at the palace of Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago. Daily Trust…

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has condemned the robbery attack at the palace of Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen trailed the palace cashier from a commercial bank to the palace, where they shot two guards and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

In a statement his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, issued on his behalf, the governor described the attack as the height of disregard to traditional institution.

He said his administration would not fold its hands and allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents.

“It is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but at the the Emir’s Palace.

“My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them”, he said.

Bago, who sympathized with the Emir over the robbery attack, prayed God to grant the two Palace guards quick recovery.

