First time I experienced poverty was with my ex-husband — Iyabo Ojo

Ace Nollywood actress has stated that the first time she ever faced poverty in her life was with her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Priscilla and Festus.

The thespian who got married to Ademidun Ojo in 1999, but their union ended in 2001, stated during a chat with On-Air Personality Toke Makinwa that prior to her marriage she lived a comfortable life with her grandmother.

During their chat in a podcast, Ojo noted that her ‘grandmother was one of the richest women in those days’, however, she settled for a man who lived in a ‘face-me-I-slap you’ apartment’.

She said, “When I went to my husband’s house for the first time, I did not even know there were face-me-I-slap-you apartments. Most times, do not blame the rich when they do not understand the problems of the poor, because I never knew what poverty was all about. In my house, we had an industrial generator.

“Once the light goes off in a few seconds, the light is up. My grandmother was one of the richest women in those days. I had a car to myself that took me to school and brought me back. The only time I experienced poverty was when I married my ex-husband. Initially, it was fun. It was like an adventure.”

Born Alice Iyabo Ojo on 21December 1977, the well-known Nigerian film actress is also a director, producer popularly known for her contributions in the Nollywood film industry. Also, she has featured in over 150 films and has produced more than 14 of her own.

The actress married a Lagos-based clearing gent in 1999, when she was 21, Iyabo took a break from pursuing her career. She gave birth to a son and then a daughter (born in 1999 and 2001 respectively), namely Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, but is now divorced from their father. She has attributed the breakup of her first marriage to marrying too young

