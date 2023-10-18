First Lady charges women to break barriers, foster unity

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Tuesday, charged women to continue to break down barriers that limit their progress as well as challenge stereotypes and…

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Tuesday, charged women to continue to break down barriers that limit their progress as well as challenge stereotypes and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all.

Speaking as a guest of honour at the 23rd edition of the annual National Women’s Conference, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Senator Tinubu, said purpose-driven women are leaders using different skills and traits different from men.

“Our diversity is our strength, and it is within this diversity that we find the wellspring of our potential.

“As women, we have the power to shape the future, to be leaders, to be innovators, to be caregivers and to be agents of positive change. But to unleash our potential fully, we must continue to break down barriers that limit our progress, challenge stereotypes, and foster an environment of equal opportunity for all,” she said.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu charged the participants to be catalysts of positive change in their communities, workplaces, and families.

