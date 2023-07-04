First batch of Nigerian pilgrims leave Saudi Arabia

The first batch of Nigerian pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia departed Jedda Airport for Nigeria this afternoon onboard Flynas Airlines flight XY7402. The…

The first batch of Nigerian pilgrims from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia departed Jedda Airport for Nigeria this afternoon onboard Flynas Airlines flight XY7402.

The pilgrims are 426 from Sokoto State and one official of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

They are expected to land at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto, at about 6pm Nigerian time.

A total of 95,000 Nigerians had performed this year’s hajj which was concluded last weekend.

The NAHCON’s head of aviation, Goni Sanda, had said airlift would be slow in the first two weeks owing to the Saudi Arabia’s policy of managing the large number of aircraft taking off.

He, however, assured that all the five carriers airlifting Nigerian pilgrims would later operate maximally.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...