✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Firm unveils $40,000 funding for entrepreneurs in agric value chain

Heifer Nigeria, has launched a $40,000 funding through the AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria 2024, an enterprise development programme designed to identify and support innovative, technology-driven…

agricultural dron
agricultural dron
    By Philip Shimnom Clement

Heifer Nigeria, has launched a $40,000 funding through the AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria 2024, an enterprise development programme designed to identify and support innovative, technology-driven and agric-centric enterprises in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling in Abuja on Tuesday, Dr Lekan Tobe, Interim Country Director at Heifer Nigeria, noted that the challenge serves as a springboard for identifying outstanding young agritech innovators, as well as assisting in the formation of strong partnerships.

He said: “National competitions build on the regional competition which awards up to US$1.5 million each year to leading agritech innovators across Africa. This year, the AYuTe Nigeria is even more exciting as the prize money has been increased from $20,000 up to $40,000.

 “By doubling the prize money, we are deepening our commitment to supporting agritech innovation and youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria. We believe that this challenge will not only empower young entrepreneurs but also contribute to the transformation of the agricultural sector and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers,” he explained.

Also speaking, communications manager at Heifer International, Chuba Ezeigwe, noted that “Nigeria is an import dependent economy and what Heifer is doing is to scale up production through the competition so we can able to scale up production and by extension, export to other countries and earn foreign exchange.”

Similarly, the winner of the previous edition of the challenge, Tajudeen Yahaya, who is the CEO of Extension Africa, while sharing his experience revealed that “The amount he won has impacted hugely on the agric value chain as over 1,000 agents now use their app to improve service delivery”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories