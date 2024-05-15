✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Nigerian Air Force intercepts drug trafficker in Lafia

The 22 Quick Response Wing of the Nigeria Air Force in Nasarawa State has intercepted a busload of Indian hemp and arrested a 32-year-old man,…

    By Umar Muhammed, Lafia

The 22 Quick Response Wing of the Nigeria Air Force in Nasarawa State has intercepted a busload of Indian hemp and arrested a 32-year-old man, Yusuf Ibrahim, from Bakin Rijiya, Lafia East Development Area.

Ibrahim was found in possession of 80 bags of cannabis sativa known in local parlance as Indian hemp.

Daily Trust reports that the interception occurred during a patrol mission aimed at combating criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, and armed robbery in the state.

The suspect was intercepted along the Shabu area of Lafia North Development Area, but he attempted to flee in a J-5 vehicle loaded with the illicit substance.

Despite attempts to evade capture, Ibrahim was apprehended by Nigeria Air Force personnel, while the driver and other accomplices escaped into the forest at Bakin Rijiya.

The suspect confessed to transporting the drugs for an individual named Moses Essein, based in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Air Force handed Ibrahim over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nasarawa State for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Bassi Daniel, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics, emphasised the successful collaboration between the Nigeria Air Force and the NDLEA, highlighting the agencies’ commitment to combatting drug trafficking across the state.

 

