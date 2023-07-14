Fire service recovers corpse of woman from Kwara river

The corpse of an unidentified woman has been recovered by the men of the Kwara State fire service from Asa River, along Emir’s Road in…

The corpse of an unidentified woman has been recovered by the men of the Kwara State fire service from Asa River, along Emir’s Road in Ilorin, the state capital.

It was gathered that the deceased said to be about 46 years old, was discovered at 6:44 pm on Thursday.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Friday, the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the body has been deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Adekunle said a police officer, SP Dolapo of ‘B’ Division Police Station, Ilorin, alerted and summoned the fire service to the scene of the incident.

While thanking the police officer for the promptness in reporting the case, Adekunle explained that the joint effort highlights the significance of inter-agency cooperation in dealing with emergencies effectively.

“The Director of the fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, was personally present at the scene.

“Olumuyiwa expressed sadness over the incident and advised the general public to be more vigilant in their neighbourhoods to prevent similar occurrences”, he said.

