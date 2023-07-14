Kano Pillars dissolve technical crew, bar out-of-contract players from camp

It's the end of another era in Kano Pillars as the coach Evans Ogenyi led technical crew has been dissolved with immediate effect...

It’s the end of another era in Kano Pillars as the coach Evans Ogenyi-led technical crew has been dissolved.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by the Media Officer of the club, Alhaji Rilwanu Idris Malikawa.

According to the statement, the dissolution is in line with the technical crew’s contractual agreement with club which expired at the end of the just concluded 2023 Nigeria National league season.

Malikawa said the technical Crew’s contract with club was for one season which included the ongoing Naija Super 8 tournament in Lagos.

Recall that the ‘Sai Masu Gida’ finished in second position in the NNL and have returned to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after one season.

The statement disclosed that players whose contracts had expired are not to return to the club camp unless they are told to do so.

It further stated that any member of the now dissolved technical crew interested in working with the club should submit his application to the Secretariat of the club.

The spokesman explained that the management thanked the technical crew and the players for their contributions in promoting the club in the just concluded football season and wish them success in all their dealings.

Meanwhile, the resumption date for the players has been shifted to July 23rd, 2023.

