Dollar videos: Court fixes July 21 for Ganduje’s suit to stop probe

A Federal High Court in Kano has fixed July 21 for the hearing of the application filed by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi…

A Federal High Court in Kano has fixed July 21 for the hearing of the application filed by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to stop the investigation into the alleged dollar bribery videos.

The former governor had filed the application for the “enforcement of his fundamental human rights to a fair hearing, private and family life and to acquire and own property” before the court after the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) announced that it had invited him to appear before it to answer questions in relations to its investigation on the viral videos allegedly showing him stuffing US Dollar notes in his pockets allegedly received as kickbacks from a contractor.

Pursuant to this application, the court on July 7 granted an ex-parte motion that restrained the PCACC and seven others from inviting or harassing the former governor over the alleged dollar bribery video pending the hearing and determination of the application.

However, when the case was called on Friday, counsel to the PCACC, Usman Fari told the court that the matter was not ripe for hearing because the former governor served the respondents in the suit with the court process on July 10 and based on the rules of the court, the respondents have five working days to file their responses.

Court nullifies warrant for Emefiele’s arrest, detention

Lawyer: Why you shouldn’t reveal account details while obtaining loan online

Other respondents in the suit are the Nigeria Police Force; Inspector General of Police; Commission of Police, Kano; the State Security Service (SSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Attorney General of Federation; and the Attorney General of Kano State.

With counsels to Ganduje; Attorney General of Kano state, and that of the SSS agreeing with the position of the PCACC counsel. The presiding judge, Justice A.M. Liman adjourned the matter to July 21 for hearing.

Meanwhile, one Dr Ahmad Garba KofarWambai, who sought to join the suits as a co-applicant with Ganduje through his lawyer, Ibrahim Baba, has withdrawn his application to join.

His withdrawal followed an observation raised by PCACC lawyer that the ex-parte order issued by the court already covered KofarWambai and all other appointees of the former governor while adding that the generality of the order has even crippled the activities of his clients (PCACC).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...