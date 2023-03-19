Fire razes another Borno market

Some sections of Biu Central Market in Bui town of Borno State have been razed down by an inferno. The fire incident happened Saturday at…

The fire incident happened Saturday at a time the electorate were exercising their civic rights in the gubernatorial and state assembly elections held across the state.

The vice chairman of the Civilian JTF in Biu, Aliyu Isa, who confirmed the incident, said they were alerted of the outbreak around 9:00am.

He said it took the effort of some residents and fire service officials to put out the fire.

“It actually disrupted the ongoing election exercise in some parts of the town but people later returned to cast their votes,” he said.

Isa said the fire largely consumed the timber dealers’ section of the market.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the fire incident came barely a few weeks after an inferno destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the Monday Market, Maiduguri, the state capital.