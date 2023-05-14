Fire guts shops at Ibadan’s Agbeni market

Fire gutted five rows of shops at Agbeni Market, Ibadan on Sunday. General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, said the fire…

Fire gutted five rows of shops at Agbeni Market, Ibadan on Sunday.

General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, said the fire has been put out, however.

He said a security man at an adjoining bank placed a distress call to the fire service at 4:37am when the market was not in session.

Akinyinka said no life was lost to the fire and thanked the CBN Fire Service for giving access to Oyo State Fire Service to use its fire hydrant to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire incident is unknown at present.