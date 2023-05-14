PHOTOS: Zamfara Civil servants organise special prayers over non-payment of salaries

Some civil servants in Zamfara State observed special prayers at the Eid mosque in Gusau, the state capital, on Saturday. The workers who converged on…

Some civil servants in Zamfara State observed special prayers at the Eid mosque in Gusau, the state capital, on Saturday.

The workers who converged on the mosque around 10am sought divine intercession over their salaries.

The workers said they were last paid in January and they were finding it difficult to meet up with their demands.

“Many of us have been pushing to be beggars, unable to eat one square meal a day. So, this prayer session is specially means to commit our dear governor, Head of Service, members of House of Assembly and all those concerned, for God to enable them to have compassion on us.

“We have suffered enough on account of this struggle, many lost their lives too and we want it no more. We have gathered in unison devoid of religious affiliations to sincerely seek God’s intervention for all,” one of them who craved anonymity said.

Attempt to get the reaction of the state government before filing this story did not yield result as the telephone line of Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information, was switched off.

Below are pictures of the workers observing special prayers: