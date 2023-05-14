Seun Kuti: Why I slapped policeman in uniform

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, has explained why he slapped a police officer in uniform. Daily Trust had reported how the Inspector-General…

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, has explained why he slapped a police officer in uniform.

Daily Trust had reported how the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ordered the arrest of Seun after he was captured assaulting the police operative on duty.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform,” Adejobi said in the statement.

Reacting to the development via Instastory, Seun said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He also claimed that the policeman had apologised and he had forgiven him.

Kuti said: “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

On the order to arrest him, the singer said he welcomed the investigation

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” he wrote.

The development comes weeks after music star, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable was arrested for harassing some policemen.

Portable was detained at police headquarters in Ogun state, subsequently arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Ifo Local Government Area where he was sent to Ilaro Prison pending the fulfillment of his bail condition.

The musician only spent a few hours at prison before he was released.