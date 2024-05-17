✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Fire from Shell’s gas plant explosion put out in Bayelsa

Residents of Gbarain and surrounding communities in Bayelsa State have expressed relief as the fire from a gas explosion at a Shell facility has been…

    By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

Residents of Gbarain and surrounding communities in Bayelsa State have expressed relief as the fire from a gas explosion at a Shell facility has been put out.

The fire incident, which occurred at a gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) in Gbarain, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, had caused panic among locals in the area.

According to a source from the area who spoke to Daily Trust on Thursday, the explosion originated from a high-pressure pipeline delivering gas to the processing facility.

The incident had initially raised concerns about potential disruptions in gas exports, but the thick, dark smoke that had been visible on the Yenagoa skyline has now dissipated.

The gas plant supplies to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

SPDC spokesman, Mr. Michael Adande, told reporters on Thursday that the fire was extinguished on Wednesday, allowing for a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to determine the cause of the incident.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories