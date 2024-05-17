Fire from Shell’s gas plant explosion put out in Bayelsa

Residents of Gbarain and surrounding communities in Bayelsa State have expressed relief as the fire from a gas explosion at a Shell facility has been…

The fire incident, which occurred at a gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) in Gbarain, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, had caused panic among locals in the area.

According to a source from the area who spoke to Daily Trust on Thursday, the explosion originated from a high-pressure pipeline delivering gas to the processing facility.

The incident had initially raised concerns about potential disruptions in gas exports, but the thick, dark smoke that had been visible on the Yenagoa skyline has now dissipated.

The gas plant supplies to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

SPDC spokesman, Mr. Michael Adande, told reporters on Thursday that the fire was extinguished on Wednesday, allowing for a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to determine the cause of the incident.