Gunmen kill 3 miners in Plateau

Three miners were shot dead on Friday at a mining site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to our correspondent yesterday, adding that other miners and farmers around have fled the area.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11am when everyone around the area were going about their activities, adding that two other persons were injured.

The publicity secretary, who described the attack as one too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

He said despite the deployment of mobile police officers in the area, the killings have continued unabated.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, DSP Alfred Alabo did not pick several calls to his line, but a top police officer who do not want to be mentioned confirmed the attack.

