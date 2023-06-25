First Lady Remi Tinubu constitutes Board for pet project

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has constituted a Governing Board for her pet project known as the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the State…

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has constituted a Governing Board for her pet project known as the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the State House in Abuja.

The initiative is aimed at empowering women, youths and children with focus on five key areas of agriculture, education, economic empowerment, health and social-investment.

Members of the Governing Board of the initiative include: the First Lady; wife of the vice president, Hajiya Nana Shettima and wife of the Senate President, Mrs Unoama Akpabio.

Others include; wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila; wife of the Imo State governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma and the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu.

