Fintiri swears in SSG, A-G

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has sworn in Awwal Bamanga Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government, and Afraimu Jingi as…

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has sworn in Awwal Bamanga Tukur as the Secretary to the State Government, and Afraimu Jingi as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, at the Government House banquet hall in Yola.

Fintiri described them as “two exceptional individuals” who will play vital roles in the governance and administration of the state.

Adamawa: Fintiri receives certificate of return for second term

Hoodlums beat, tear protocol officer’s shirt during assembly inauguration in Niger

He expressed belief that the two appointees would play pivotal roles in the successful implementation of the administration’s policies and programmes.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...