Fintiri declares curfew as Hoodlums break into NEMA warehouse, cart away palliatives

Governor Ahmadu Finitiri of Adamawa State has declared curfew following the looting of a warehouse belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Among the items looted were the ones that the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The hoodlums were seen carrying food items including gallons of vegetable oil and bags of rice.

Most of the hoodlums were youths seen shouting “enough of the hunger” packing bags of rice, gallons of palm oil, spaghetti, pump machines, and other valuable items.

Our correspondent reports that there were chaos, teargas and gun shots all over the warehouses.

The police intervened and dispensed tear gas to disperse the looters.

However, the intervention was not enough to deter the hoodlums from fleeing with the stolen items.

Normalcy has since returned to the affected areas as military personnel have taken charge of the warehouses.

