Bandits Kill cleric, Abduct Farmers in Kaduna

Malam Yakubu Muhammad Bugai, Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Birnin-Gwari Branch, has died from injury sustained during an attack by bandits.

He was shot on his farm located around Rema area of Birnin-Gwari on Wednesday.

He was later taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital but succumbed to gunshots wound on Thursday

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) in a statement Signed by the Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow.

According to the group, Mal. Yakubu Bugai was a key figure in the Birnin-Gwari Orphans Foundation, dedicated to caring for thousands of orphans left behind by victims of armed banditry in the area.

BEPU also recounted several incidents of abductions and kidnappings of innocent farmers in the Local Government.

“On Friday 21/7/2023, bandits invaded Unguwar Bawa in Randagi Ward, kidnapping 28 people, including women and children.

“In subsequent attacks, two persons were kidnapped on Tuesday 25/7/2023 near Eka Farm, and on Wednesday 26/7/2023, nine people were kidnapped, and one person was killed in Unguwan Roka of Kakangi Ward.

“Additionally, four locals were kidnapped from their farms in Yelwa Community, Sabon-Layi axis.

The bandits continued their rampage on Thursday night (27/7/2023) in Unguwan Danfulani, killing one person and kidnapping seven members from a single family.

“On the same day, they blocked traders and grain suppliers on their way to Birnin-Gwari weekly Market, kidnapping six persons during the hour-long operation.”

BEPU expressed grave concern over the continuous attacks on farmers, which has led to approximately 70% of farmlands being inaccessible and jeopardizing this year’s farming outputs.

In their appeal to the Federal Government, the Union urged the establishment of military detachments in Katakaki, Gagumi, Tashar-Keji, and Bugai axis of the Western part of Birnin-Gwari.

When contacted, the State Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, stated that he couldn’t confirm or deny the report.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, didn’t answer his calls and had not replied the text message sent to him on the incident as of the time this report was filed.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...