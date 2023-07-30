Coup: EU says will not recognise new authorities in Niger

The European Union (EU) has said it does not and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger. The EU made its…

The European Union (EU) has said it does not and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger.

The EU made its position known in a statement by Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement on Saturday.

“President Bazoum was democratically elected; he is and therefore remains the only legitimate President of Niger.

“His release must be unconditional and without delay. The EU holds the putschists responsible for his safety and that of his family,” it stated.

It said the announcement by the putschists of the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of democratic institutions weakens the State and the people of Niger, whose peace, stability and security must be preserved.

The EU reiterated its very clear calls for the full and complete restoration, without delay, of constitutional order and fully associates itself with the declarations of ECOWAS and its African and international partners in this regard.

“In coordination with the President of the European Council, I will continue this weekend the numerous contacts already underway in order to achieve this result. And we stand ready to support future ECOWAS decisions, including the adoption of sanctions.

“This unacceptable attack on the integrity of Niger’s republican institutions will not remain without consequences for the partnership and cooperation which binds the European Union and Niger, in all different aspects.

“In this regard, in addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the security field are suspended sine die with immediate effect,” said High Representative Josep Borrell.

