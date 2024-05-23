Final year student of Ebonyi varsity commits suicide

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Thursday confirmed an alleged suicide by a final year student of the state University in Abakaliki. The News Agency…

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Thursday confirmed an alleged suicide by a final year student of the state University in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the student, identified as Miss Favour Ugwuka, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at the Ishieke campus of the university on Wednesday.

NAN further learnt that the deceased, who was in the English Department before her death, passed all her courses but repeatedly failed a particular course.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the state command of the Police, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident.

Ukandu said: “Police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the alleged suicide.

“I don’t know the time of the incident but we received the report around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 22.

“I do not have any fresh update now to give concerning the incident but I will keep you informed about new developments.” (NAN)