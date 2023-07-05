FG: Why workers are yet to receive June salary

The Federal Government has blamed some technical challenges for the delay in the payment of June salary to some government workers. Director of Press, Office…

The Federal Government has blamed some technical challenges for the delay in the payment of June salary to some government workers.

Director of Press, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, made this known on Wednesday.

He said the Office is working round the clock to ensure that the problem is resolved.

Mokwa said the delay was caused by technical challenges with the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), one of the salary platforms.

He said: “As we speak, the directors and the consultant in charge of the platforms are in a crucial meeting, working round the clock to resolve the problem.

“Anytime from now, the salaries will start to drop.”

Meanwhile, some civil servants in Abuja have been lamenting delay in the payment of June salaries.

A civil servant, Uloma Offor, who said the salary is overdue, said: “I depend on this monthly salary to survive; I pay my debts and buy food items, but with the delay all these are not possible.

“I plead with the Federal Government to pay up so I can restock my home, my children are crying at home.”

Another civil servant, Jones Tolu, said the delay in the payment of salary, coupled with the removal of petrol subsidy, has made life difficult for the masses.

He said: “My friends in some parastatal and ministries received their June salaries, but not all of them.

“My children cannot go to school because I have outstanding payment to make and their examination comes up soon.

“The government is not even saying anything. They should take urgent steps to address the situation so that civil servants can meet their financial needs.”

On his part, a trader in Wuse market, Ibrahim Umar, said he experienced low patronage over the delay in payment of salary to workers.

“The market has been experiencing low patronage in recent times, and this is connected to the delay in payment of June salary to civil servants,” Umar said.

