Fuel Subsidy: Be Patient With Tinubu, cleric tells Nigerians

Reverend Akinwumi Ajayi, Regional Overseer of the Apostolic Faith Church in charge of Ondo and Ekiti states, has asked Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu, especially over fuel subsidy removal.

Ajayi spoke, on Tuesday, during his visit to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akure, Ondo capital, as part of activities to herald the church’s 60th anniversary.

He said Nigerians would soon witness the benefit of the removal of the fuel subsidy, noting that the action taken by President Tinubu was in good order even though it will affect prices of commodities.

“With the N400 billion saved on fuel subsidy, it is my humble belief that the money is not saved for a particular family, I think the money was saved for the Nigerian populace. The money would be used to benefit the populace and believing that at a point in time, this money will be used to benefit the masses of this country.

“All over the place now; the economy is generally affected because of this (petrol subsidy removal) and whenever the issue of petrol is talked about, it is as good as touching the soul of everybody because market prices will rise, house rent will rise and many other things.

“My advice is that let us wait and see what will be the result but as a church organisation, by the special grace of God, we will continue to pray for this government and we should all be prayerfully patient for this government,” he said.

While enjoining Nigerians to continue in their prayers for the new government to succeed, Ajayi said the people should not relent in speaking out against corruption if noticed in the new administration in the country.

He revealed that the government of Tinubu starred by engaging in policies beneficial to Nigerians, stressing that the people would soon haven a sigh of relief.

“Although; corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of this nation. That’s one of our centres of prayer and if that corruption does not affect the N400 billion that they have saved, within a few weeks, I think that we can breathe a sigh of relief that this money will be used to rehabilitate Akure-Ado road. If the money is judiciously used, we shall all be alright.”

The cleric further added the church would be taking its evangelism to the people with a visit to hospitals, prison years and motherless homes among others as part of the church celebration.

“The church peaches the entire bible and the doctrine of salvation, the need for somebody to be born again and be transformed. Whatever we do in the church, the central theme is salvation.”

“We thank God that we made it through thick and thin. So, the church will engage in serious evangelism. We shall visit hospitals, prison yards and other homes to reach out to more people,” he said.

