BREAKING: Olisa Metuh Visits Tinubu at Aso Rock

Chief Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Aso Rock.

Metuh, who was spokesperson of the opposition party when the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ended the 16-year of the PDP in 2015, visited Nigeria’s number one citizen alongside former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

The duo, who were very critical of the APC in the buildup to the 2015 elections, arrived at the presidential villa ahead of the meeting scheduled for 2pm.

Anyim, who was a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), had worked with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State during the last general election.

Metuh had in October 2022 announced his resignation from the PDP and partisan politics.

He had, in a letter dated October 25th, 2022 and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, stated that his decision to leave the party was taken in the course of his recent medical trip abroad.

This is the first known visit of Metuh to the seat of power since former President Gooduck Jonathan lost his reelection bid.

The former PDP spokesman was on trial for alleged corruption under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

