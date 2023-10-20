FG: We’re struggling to pay salaries, there’s no money anywhere

The Federal Government has admitted that it is facing enormous challenges and revenue deficit amid a growing population. This is as it lamented that it…

The Federal Government has admitted that it is facing enormous challenges and revenue deficit amid a growing population.

This is as it lamented that it was struggling to pay salaries because “there is no money”.

Speaking in Abuja, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, urged non-governmental organisations to help the government to cover the spaces it could not.

Bagudu, represented by the ministry’s Director of International Cooperation, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, lamented that Nigeria’s population is fast increasing, adding that unemployment is surging amid high inflation rate.

“Government faces enormous challenges especially now; the government is facing a revenue deficit. There is no money anywhere in the country; the government is just managing to pay salaries.

“The growth rate is very slow and the population growth is fast pacing and increasing. Unemployment is surging in the midst of high inflation,” the minister said.

Dr. Sarah Alade, a former acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has said participation of Non-State Actors (NSAs) was key to the federal government’s target to lift millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

Alade, who was also Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Finance and Economy, urged the government to collaborate with NSAs to achieve economic development.

