Gaza war: Shariah Council urges FG to condemn Israeli killings

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has urged the federal government to condemn Israel in its continuous occupation of Palestine and killing of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

At a press conference on Thursday In Abuja, the President of SCSN, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, expressed concern on the happenings in Palestine, saying the government needs to emulate the government and opposition party of South Africa who condemned the actions of of Israel.

Sheikh AbduRahman urged Nigeria to do this while immediately assuming its leadership position in Africa as it was during the Murtala Administration.

He said the “criminality and lack of humanity” showed by Israel in the war indicated the failure of global institutions established after the Second World War to protect human beings against any form of tyranny.

“It is an irony that the Zionists who claim to be the only victims of Nazi inhumanity have become the most inhuman political activists of the twenty-first century.”

He observed that the international community failed to address the root cause of the conflict largely due to the government of the United States of America.

He bemoaned the United Nations, who failed to stop the establishment of the Zionist State of Israel in Palestine, not guarantee the right of Palestinians to self-determination and their existence as human beings.

He, however, urged the UN and the international community to stop its hypocrisy, apply international law equally on everybody and pursue the realization of the two states solution in Palestine diligently, “so as to bring to an end this callousness, bloodshed and suffering in that part of the world.”

“The federal government of Nigeria should also urgently review its relations with the Zionist State of Israel until it respects International Law and the rights of Palestinians.”

He appealed on behalf of the teeming Muslims and Christians and people of conscience in Nigeria, on the government, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the besieged Palestinians who are in dire need of food, clothing, medicine and other essentials.

“Nigerian humanitarian organizations and mosques are hereby called upon to mobilize assistance to the distressed people of Palestine.”

“The Council calls on all Muslims and people of other faiths to offer special prayers invoking Allah, The Most High, to come to the aid of the Palestinians and all oppressed people of the world.”

