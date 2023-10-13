Reps mull adoption of concrete road construction

The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Thursday said it might adopt concrete for road constructions against the use of asphalt. Daily Trust reports…

The House of Representatives Committee on Works on Thursday said it might adopt concrete for road constructions against the use of asphalt.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has also been advocating concrete-laid roads in the country, saying they are durable compared to asphalt-laid roads.

Chairman of the committee, Akin Alabi, who said this yesterday during the inaugural meeting of the committee, said with proper oversight of the Ministry of Works and its agencies, there will be a visible transformation in road infrastructures in the country.

He said the committee which has representatives from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT needed to be more productive and focused due to the challenges in the road sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...