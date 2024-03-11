✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG unveils 4 made-in-Nigeria drugs

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has unveiled four drugs made by the Nigerian National Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNNMDA). The drugs…

    By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has unveiled four drugs made by the Nigerian National Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNNMDA).

The drugs were Namdune (200mg) meant for Anti-ageing, Namdasan (200mg) for anti-sickling, Aberecin (200mg) for anti-diabetes and Nanobere (50kg).

The minister, who lauded the efforts of the agency in the production of the drugs, revealed plans of the federal government to establish funds for research and development.

The agency’s director, Martins Emeje, appreciated the federal government’s plans to establish a research and development fund, urging the government to ensure the application of proposals before researchers can access the fund. 

 

