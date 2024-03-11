FG unveils 4 made-in-Nigeria drugs

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has unveiled four drugs made by the Nigerian National Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNNMDA). The drugs…

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji has unveiled four drugs made by the Nigerian National Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNNMDA).

The drugs were Namdune (200mg) meant for Anti-ageing, Namdasan (200mg) for anti-sickling, Aberecin (200mg) for anti-diabetes and Nanobere (50kg).

The minister, who lauded the efforts of the agency in the production of the drugs, revealed plans of the federal government to establish funds for research and development.

The agency’s director, Martins Emeje, appreciated the federal government’s plans to establish a research and development fund, urging the government to ensure the application of proposals before researchers can access the fund.