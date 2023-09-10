FG to replicate arts, culture villages in 36 states

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said plans are underway to replicate the Abuja Arts…

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said plans are underway to replicate the Abuja Arts and Crafts Village in 36 states of the federation to tackle unemployment and boost the nation’s economy.

Speaking on Saturday in Abuja during a tour round the National Arts and Culture Village with diplomats and state delegates at the 2023 International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC), he said it would also generate funds for the state and be an avenue for the state to promote the culture of the various tribes in the state.

According to Runsewe, arts and culture is a sector that has the capacity to save the economy.

He said in countries such as Dubai in UAE, they have very attractive culture spots where they display and exhibit various arts, culture and crafts of their various cultures, hence, “It has become a tourists’ site where people from across the world visit and they generate funds from the place.”

Health ministers unveil 4 pillars to renew Nigeria’s health sector

Cyber security: ‘Why FG should leverage on cloud technology’

Runsewe said a shop at the National Arts and Culture Village would go for N200,000, adding that the idea behind the low price was to encourage people to take up shops to promote their locally made goods which would attract people to visit the place.

He urged diplomats to also pick shops in the village to promote their arts and culture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...