Health ministers unveil 4 pillars to renew Nigeria’s health sector

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, yesterday unveiled their four-point agenda for the health sector.

Speaking during their maiden news briefing yesterday in Abuja, they said their mandate was to renew the health sector and social welfare for Nigerians.

They said they would deliver the mandate in four main areas, namely; improving the governance of health, population health outcomes, medical industrialisation as well as value chain and improving health security.

Pate said their work was geared towards saving lives, reducing pain and producing health.

He said, “It’s time for renewal. It is also a time for optimism, given what we know has happened in the past.

“Looking forward, there is a lot of potential for improvement in terms of where we can go going forward for Nigerian citizens to live better and healthier.”

Alausa said their administration would create a fund for medical research and also begin to digitalise Nigeria’s health care system.

