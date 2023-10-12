FG to change criteria for promotion in NSCDC, Immigration, others soon  – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said personnel of the paramilitary services under the ministry will no longer be promoted just for passing promotion…

The paramilitary services under the ministry are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

He disclosed this while speaking at the book presentation by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi and Prof Tyoor Terhemba at the Corps headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister who commended the academic prowess of the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), declared that personnel must upgrade their knowledge to qualify for promotions henceforth.

While harping on the need to invest in the education of personnel, Tunji-Ojo said: “The best of people you find in the FBI, the best of the people you find in the MI6, all over the world in CIA, they are alumni of some of the best Institutions in the world.

“Knowledge is directly proportional to performance. You can not give what you don’t have. The battle ahead of us is more ideological than physical and you can only defeat an ideology with your ideology and your ideology is nothing but superior knowledge and knowledge comes from the place of learning.

“I will personally ensure all our agencies have a functional library for research. The era of promotion just by writing exams will soon be over. Your promotion has to be a product of a cocktail of evaluation parameters based on experience, practicability of excellence, base on theory and ability to proffer solutions.

“If you want to be a DCG for example, you must let us know that you have the idea of the challenges of the moment and you are able to forecast problems that are not yet there and proffer solutions. The ability to solve a problem before it comes is what leadership is all about.

“Security is like science and that is why we talk about trends, we talk about occurrences. The ability to forecast prospective incidences would determine the level of security,” he said.

The Minister announced the establishment of a team tagged: Paramilitary Brain Trust (PBT), which would be made up of public officers and professionals with the task of providing technical advice to the government through research and other academic endeavours.

While commending the CG for his achievements, he said Audi had shown capacity in leading the Corps to tackle criminal elements in the country.

Speaking earlier, the CG said five of the books were completely written by him while the other seven were co-authored by associates.

He said he started writing the books five years ago.

The books discussed the insecurity in Nigeria, terrorism, peace and conflict resolution among other subjects around security.

