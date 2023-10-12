Bandits Kill Villager After Ransom Delivery in Kaduna

Bandits have killed a villager who delivered a ransom in Kaduna, leaving the residents of Kidandan village, located in the Giwa Local Government Area of…

Bandits have killed a villager who delivered a ransom in Kaduna, leaving the residents of Kidandan village, located in the Giwa Local Government Area of the State in shock.

The victim, Abdullahi Haruna, was a member of the First Aid of Fitiyanul Islam. He volunteered to deliver the ransom to secure the release of a villager held by the bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. at a location known as Sabo Layi Kidandan.

A vigilante member, who requested anonymity, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Thursday.

War: More than 338,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

Israel strikes Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo airports – state TV

Similarly, a youth leader in the community who simply identified as Jamil said the bandits demanded a ransom for one of their captives and Abdullahi Haruna volunteered to take the money to them.

The source said the bandits tried to force the deceased off his motorcycle after collecting the ransom but he resisted telling them he was only there to deliver the ransom.

“They shot him for resisting to follow them into the bush. This happened in the daytime with people watching at Sabon Layi,” the source said.

Daily Trust also gathered that Sabon Layi village is the centre of ransom collection for most of the abductions around the axis.

Efforts to contact the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful, as his phone line could not be reached.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...