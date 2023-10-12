NAHCON gives intending pilgrims 3 weeks to pay N4.5m deposit

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the commission has three weeks to negotiate with service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the commission has three weeks to negotiate with service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging intending pilgrims to pay the N4.5 million deposit before then.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara in a statement on Thursday said the Kingdom had set November 4, 2023 for the conclusion of preparatory meetings with the service providers, noting that by then, the commission should have an estimate of intending pilgrims to enable it negotiate with prices for services to be rendered.

Sanda said early preparation for the 2024 hajj led the commission and the Forum of State Executive Secretaries of Pilgrims’ Welfare to announce N4.5m as deposit for the hajj fare.

“The wisdom behind this minimum deposit revolved around three reasons. First, is for the states and the commission to estimate how many pilgrims would be eligible to be counted as intending pilgrims at least by 4th November 2023, a time set by Saudi Arabia for the commission to conclude preparatory meetings with service providers. Knowing the estimated number of eligible pilgrims is one of the indices that would guide the preparatory meetings. This Saudi timeline is roughly three weeks from now.”

She added that that the amount was agreed upon to enable pilgrims to easily pay the remaining amount when the final fare is announced.

“Setting a lower deposit aggregate would be more challenging for a larger number of persons to top up should the end sum be on the high side, thereby leading to miscalculations. This would be counterproductive to timely and accurate planning,” she added.

She explained that the sum was adopted for the commission to be more realistic when bargaining for cost of accommodation, airline fares, feeding, and others knowing the number of persons that were able to reach the N4.5m threshold by the time of preparatory meetings.

She, therefore, urged all intending pilgrims to pay the amount, adding that the commission should not be held accountable if those who paid a lower deposit were not counted among eligible applicants for 2024 hajj.

“The Hajj industry in Nigeria is recognized under only one leadership which is the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, and this institution reiterates that the minimum deposit for the 2024 Hajj remains N4.5m.

“The Commission also wishes to remind those interested in participating in the 2024 Hajj of the time constraint with regards to the final date of funds remittance into the coffers of Saudi Arabian account for the processing of visas.

“The commission is expected to complete payment for accommodation and holy sites contracts by February 2024 to enable commencement of visa issuance by 3rd March up to 29th April 2024. In view of this challenge, pilgrims are enjoined to make their deposits in time to enable their respective boards to complete registration and remittance of Hajj fare by 5th January,” she said.

