FG targets 10m out-of-school children for enrolment

The federal government said it plans to enrol at least 10 million out-of-school children across the six geo-political zones in the next few years.

The Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, stated this in Abuja when he received members of the Forum of Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Legislators.

The national coordinator of the forum and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, had, while congratulating the minister on his appointment, drawn his attention to the need to prioritise the education of the less privileged.

He charged the minister to work towards a significant upward trend in the enrolment and retention of children in schools, saying no country could achieve any meaningful development without prioritising education.

“We must do all within our powers to make education a top priority for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Responding, the minister said the government was working towards returning 10 million out-of-school children back to classes.

“We want to lay a lasting foundation that will give people the confidence that they can count on former parliamentarians in leadership positions.

“While we mop up about 10.6 million out-of-school children, we will introduce skill acquisition programmes to complement our effort in the educational sector,” he said.

