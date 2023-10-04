✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Will The New Price Of BUA Cement See The Light Of Day?

Download Here In a bid to ease this high expense of building materials, BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group, has  announced a reduction in…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

In a bid to ease this high expense of building materials, BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group, has  announced a reduction in the price of their cement from N5000/6000 to N3,500 per bag.

Would this new move be of benefit to the common man?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily we are asking if the price reduction of BUA cement would have any effect on the end users.

