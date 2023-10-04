NIGERIA DAILY: Will The New Price Of BUA Cement See The Light Of Day?

More Podcasts
Download Here
In a bid to ease this high expense of building materials, BUA Cement, a subsidiary of BUA Group, has announced a reduction in the price of their cement from N5000/6000 to N3,500 per bag.
NIGERIA DAILY: Only A 200% Increment Can Ease Hardship Of Workers-Expert
NIGERIA DAILY: Sad Tales Of Zamfara Residents Who Expect Knocks From Bandits Every Night
Would this new move be of benefit to the common man?
In this episode of Nigeria Daily we are asking if the price reduction of BUA cement would have any effect on the end users.