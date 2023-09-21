Scholarship: FG sends 72 students to Hungary

The Federal Government has sent off 73 students to Hungary to study under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA). Out of the 150 applications received by…

The Federal Government has sent off 73 students to Hungary to study under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

Out of the 150 applications received by the scholarship board, the 72 students who were selected, are expected to depart Nigeria this weekend.

Speaking at the pre-departure briefing ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, described the scholarship as a reward for excellence and an encouragement to brilliant Nigerians who could not afford to sponsor their studies in foreign countries.

He said the provision was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make quality education accessible to all Nigerians.

He said in 1999, the Federal Government revitalised the scholarship scheme by investing more in national and international programmes in a bid to strengthen the BEA with development partners to develop her manpower needs.

“In spite of the global economic meltdown, the number of our development partners have increased and many of them now offer scholarship to Nigerians,” he said.

According to the minister, the active countries include Hungary, China Algeria, Romania, Morocco, Serbia, Mexico, Egypt and other non regulars include Macedonia, Poland, South Korea, Greece, Japan, Tunisia and Turkey.

He said in order to reciprocate the good gesture, Nigeria also offered scholarship awards to China and Romania in the past and hope to reactivate the gesture as these countries indicate interest.

Sununu while advising the beneficiaries to continue to polish the good qualities they have been exposed to, asked them to be willing to learn, relearn and unlearn as they begin another phase of their life’s journey.

He said: “it is worthy to note that your parents have spent a lot of resources on you and most importantly the country expect your return at the end of your studies to assist in making Nigeria a better place by contributing your quota to the development of our nation.

“To all the awardees, I say you have all overcome many challenges to get to where you are today, and everyone of you have achieved success in your own ways.”

The minister also enjoined the parents of the awardees to always uphold them in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, David Adejo, said Government of Hungary offers scholarship to Nigeria every year as a result of the signed Bilateral Education Agreement with the country and others.

