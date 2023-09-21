How 4 Govt hospitals in Lagos rejected accident victim – Police

Four government hospitals rejected a critically injured accident victim in Lagos State. The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this…

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Wednesday morning.

Hundeyin, who posted it on his X account, said the critically injured victim was found by some police officers on early morning patrol.

The PPRO said the fourth hospital asked for one million naira deposit before commencing treatment.

He wrote, “Officers on early morning patrol found a man critically injured as he had just been involved in a lone motorcycle accident. The police officers quickly took him to the nearest hospital. The hospital rejected him.

“They rushed to another hospital, again rejected. And they went to the third hospital. Of course, they were going farther and spending more time. Again rejected!

“The claim this time was that there was no ICU. Then, the fourth hospital, ‘Bring One Million Naira deposit.’ You guessed right: they headed in earnest for the fifth hospital. Luckily, they were accepted

“Things we go through daily, but less talked about. PS: All five hospitals are government hospitals. Not indicting anyone. They could have had their limitations too. Just sharing part of our daily experiences.”

Responding to one of the comments, Hundeyin added, The only issue I’m aware of is patient’s family not showing up to clear hospital bills and sometimes, patients sneaking out of hospital after they are ok. Still, that shouldn’t hinder saving lives, should it?”

