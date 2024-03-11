✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG moves to halt social vices in schools

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has commenced the process to halt social vices and improve quality of teaching and learning in Senior Secondary…

school, schools
FILE PHOTO: A school
    By Chidimma C.  Okeke

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has commenced the process to halt social vices and improve quality of teaching and learning in Senior Secondary Schools across the country.

 The Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Dr Iyela Ajayi, said the move was necessary considering many social vices such as drug abuse, yahoo yahoo among others recorded in schools today.

 He stated this at the weekend during a workshop to train schedule officers selected from the Federal Unity Colleges and States Senior Secondary Schools on new methods to combat social vices in schools.

 Speaking, the National President, Association of Professional Counselors in Nigeria (APROCON), Prof. Ekundayo Ochol said the workshop will devise new methods of dealing with the issues of social vices in the country, especially in secondary schools.

 The Lead Resource Person, Prof. Uno Uno, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, said the workshop would advance the knowledge of the schedule officers on research education.  

 

