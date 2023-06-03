FG increases train trips on Abuja-Kaduna route

The Federal Government has announced the recommencement of two additional train trips on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) which was earlier suspended. The Board and…

The Federal Government has announced the recommencement of two additional train trips on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) which was earlier suspended.

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) made the announcement in a statement by the Manager of AKTS, Mr Pascal Nnorli, on Saturday.

“The additional train service will resume on Sunday, June 4 with the following train trips: AK1 departs IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA2 departs RIGASA (Kaduna) at 1330hrs, AK3 departs IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs.

“Subsequently from Monday, June 5, KA2 will depart RIGASA (Kaduna) at 0800hrs, AK1 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 0945hrs, KA4 will depart RIGASA, (Kaduna) at 1330hrs and AK3 will depart IDU(Abuja) at 1500hrs.

“However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart RIGASA (Kaduna) at 0700hrs and AK3 will depart IDU (Abuja) at 1500hrs,” Nnorli said.

According to the manager, the Corporation regrets any inconvenience its esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary reduction in train service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of trips was reduced on the route to ensure the safety of passengers. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...