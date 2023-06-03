Strike: NLC Acting Labour Party’s Script To Destabilise Tinubu’s Govt – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign, has accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, of…

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign, has accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, of making an attempt to destabilise the newly inaugurated government with the planned strike.

NLC had declared nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday over the hike in pump price of petrol.

In his reaction, Onanuga accused Ajaero of acting the script of the opposition Labour Party, adding that the planned strike is not in the interest of Nigerians.

Onanuga said Ajaero was privy to the fact that the government was going to remove subsidy and is now playing politics with the decision. He asked Nigerians to ignore Ajaero’s call for a strike.

“The Politically tainted NLC, TUC NLC President Joe Ajaero has asked workers to go on strike next Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy, despite being privy to the distressing financial figures, which justified why subsidy ought to have been scrapped a long time ago.

“My advice to the perceptive workers and the Nigerian populace is simply to ignore Ajaero and his ilk. He is playing politics and is actually acting the script of the opposition Labour Party, out to destabilise the young Tinubu administration.

“Besides, one wonders whose interest Ajaero is championing, when he did not oppose the position of his Labour Party and presidential candidate, who campaigned with the promise to scrap subsidy from Day One if elected. NLC and TUC leaders knew since last year November that the subsidy will be scrapped from July 1 as no provision has been made in the budget for it, beyond this date.

“The Federal Government which already commits 96 per cent of its revenue in servicing debt is not in any position to continue selling subsidised fuel, most of which is smuggled across our borders for criminal and obscenely unpatriotic profit.

“Subsidy of fuel is no longer unsustainable as the FG is virtually broke. Apart from its N77 trillion debt, it also owes the NNPC Limited about N2.4 trillion for past subsidies. The Nigerian people and workers should support the government as it works out new wages and rolls out other interventions, as promised by President Tinubu, to mitigate the effects of the new fuel price.

“Let’s not make ourselves pawns in the hands of the politically biased and tainted NLC and TUC. Ajaero is no more a labour leader. He is a politician and leader of Labour Party. He is no more representing all the Nigerian workers,” Onanuga said in a statement posted on Twitter.

