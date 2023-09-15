Tinubu pledges more engagement, conversation in health sector

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised more engagements and conversations to address the challenges in the nation’s health sector for the well-being of the citizenry.…

Tinubu made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja at the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP) summit organised by BudgIT and Connected Development (CODE) to promote transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

The president was represented by his Special Adviser on Health, Dr Salma Anas, at the event with the theme, “New Health Agenda for Nigeria”, aimed to improve the sector’s accountability and investment in health.

Mrs Anas said that Tinubu was focused at fostering more engagements and conversations around health-related issues, especially among young people, and urged Nigerians to stand up as stakeholders in the business of the healthcare sector.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, said it was time to table the people’s needs, listen to both sides and find ways to collaborate for health sector reform in the country.

Also, the co-founder and Director of BudgIT, Mr Oluseun Onigbinde, noted the impact of CTAP across nine African countries.

Onigbinde said that it was time to decentralise the conversation to the state and geo-political zones of the country.

On her part, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Kaltuma Ahmed, said that there were ongoing plans to renovate and equip 255 Primary Healthcare Centres and strengthen the health insurance scheme in the state.

