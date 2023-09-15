Crude Theft: N/Delta minister meets Jonathan, Asari Dokubo

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, on Wednesday, met with some leaders in the Niger Delta region, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, and…

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, on Wednesday, met with some leaders in the Niger Delta region, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, and a former militant, Asari Dokubo.

Momoh, in a statement he personally signed, said the meeting was aimed at navigating his role as a minister “for the effective running of the ministry, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The statement said Momoh who met with Jonathan in his Abuja residence, shared valuable discussions as well as deliberated on strategies to combat “the issue of stolen crude, enhance infrastructure and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Niger Delta.”

Similarly, the statement noted that the minister also met with Dokubo.

“The primary topics of discussion included regional peace and strategies to combat crude theft, which has been detrimental to Nigeria’s oil production. Asari Dokubo, who holds significant influence as a political figure, provided valuable advice and expressed his commitment to supporting the minister in his role as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...