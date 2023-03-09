FG hails Osimhen for winning ‘Best Foreign Athlete’ Award in Italy

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for clinching the prestigious ‘Best Foreign Athlete’ Award in Italy. Osimhen who plies his…

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for clinching the prestigious ‘Best Foreign Athlete’ Award in Italy.

Osimhen who plies his football trade with Italian Serie A side, Napoli, has scored 19 goals in 21 games already this season.

Dare in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Toyin Ibitoye described it as a “remarkable achievement”.

“The award is well-deserved owing to the hard work, dedication, discipline and professionalism demonstrated by Victor Osimhen this season.

“He is a great ambassador of Nigeria and a role model to the youth.

“His achievements have shown that you can get to the top of the ladder in your career if you believe in yourself and stay focused.

“Victor Osimhen is on the verge of inspiring his club Napoli to their first Serie A title in three decades.

“We are proud of all he has achieved. He should not relent,” Ibitoye quoted Dare as saying.

The Italian Footballers Association (AIC) also named Victor Osinhen Serie A Player of the Month for February.

He netted four goals in four league appearances for Napoli in February.

Osimhen is also in the running for the Serie A Player of the Month.

With 13 games to go, Napoli are odds-on for Serie A glory, having a huge 15-point advantage over second-placed Inter Milan.

Some street hawkers are already selling mementos in Napoli colours and with a “three” on them in anticipation of a third title.

Shops are also selling cakes and Easter eggs decorated with Osimhen’s trademark face mask, which he wears on the pitch following a face injury.

Osimhen is in his third season at Napoli after previous stints in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and in Ligue 1 with Lille.