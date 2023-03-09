IWD: Cross River women seek release of kidnapped commissioner

Women in Cross River State have expressed sadness over the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Prof. Gertrude Njar, who has been in the kidnappers’ den…

Women in Cross River State have expressed sadness over the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Prof. Gertrude Njar, who has been in the kidnappers’ den for over one month.

Njar was kidnapped on Atamunu Street in Calabar on February 1 on her way to work.

At an event to mark this year’s International Women’s Day in Calabar, the permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr Alice Egbe, said women had been very sad and emotional over the kidnap of their boss.

She prayed for the quick release of the commissioner.

Bandits kill 6, abduct many in fresh Niger attack

Our policies have placed women exporters on global map – NEPC

“It is with mixed feelings that we are celebrating this year’s IWD without our commissioner who is spending over one month in a kidnappers’ den.

“It is our prayer that God will bring her out very soon in good health.

“We are launching the state gender strategic plan today. This document is a five-year plan that will direct gender programming. It is a blueprint that will guide our activities on gender,” she said.

Also, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has appealed to state and federal governments to help rescue Prof. Njar.

In a statement signed by the president, Umo Basi-Edet; and secretary, Maria Ewa, NAWOJ called on relevant authorities, and security agencies to do the needful.

Daily Trust reports that family members have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order the police to comb everywhere to rescue the commissioner.

In a February 2 petition signed by a family member, Prince Odey, the family said the kidnappers demanded N150 million ransom through a phone number before they would release her.